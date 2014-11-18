Lydon reveals £10,000 app spending spree

Public Image Ltd mainman John Lydon has revealed he’s spend £10,000 on iPad apps.

And the singer, who launched his autobiography Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored last month, says he spent the money because he wanted to get a little bit of his childhood back.

He tells The Telegraph: “I wasted 10,000 fucking pounds in the last two years on apps on my iPad. I got into Game of Thrones, Game of War, Real Racing, and I just wanted to up the ante. And like an idiot I didn’t check myself.

“I’ve been checked now. But there’s a kid in me, see? A bit of my childhood was taken from me and I’m determined to bring it back.”

The ex Sex Pistol’s frontman also reckons their former manager Malcolm McLaren, who died in 2010, enjoyed spending the band’s money – not out of malice, but to increase his own profile.

Lydon, who famously didn’t attend McLaren’s funeral, adds: “I don’t think Malcolm was ever corrupt in that way in the Pistols. I think he just didn’t know any better, was into self-aggrandisement and was prepared to spend our money on rock and roll swindles.

“It was showbiz out of control with him and when it came to commitment he wouldn’t be there. That’s why I’m still here.”

Earlier this year, Lydon revealed he felt responsible for the death of Pistol’s bassist Sid Vicious who died of a heroin overdose in 1979.

He said: “He didn’t stand a chance. His mother was a heroin addict. I feel bad that I brought him into the band – he couldn’t cope. I feel a bit responsible for his death.”

Lydon’s PiL bandmate Jah Wobble appears on a new single recorded to mark the 100th anniversary of the World War One Christmas Day ceasefire. All Together Now launches on December 15.