Lucinda Williams outlines 12th album

Lucinda Williams will release 12th album The Ghosts Of Highway 20 in February, she’s announced.

The follow-up to last year’s Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone was inspired by the interstate route that crosses Louisiana, where she was born.

Her lyrics conjure up characters who live on or nearby the highway, while she’s also included a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s Factory and Woody Guthrie’s House Of Earth.

Featured musicians include guitarists Greg Leisz – who also co-produced the record – Bill Frisell and Val McCallum, alongside rhythm section Butch Norton and David Sutton.

The Ghosts Of Highway 20 will be launched on February 5. Williams tours Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks then returns to the UK and Europe in January.