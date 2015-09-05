Lonely The Brave talk Control sessions

Lonely The Brave have spoken about how their track Control came together.

It features on the band’s The Day’s War - Victory Edition – a repackaged and extended version of their debut album which was released earlier this year.

Drummer Gavin Edgeley says: “I never anticipated when we wrote it that it would be that fast – I never thought it would be that punchy. I didn’t know where we were going with it until we took it into the rehearsal room.

“It’s quite an uplifting song now and a happy song but I remember when we were writing, it was slightly more downbeat.”

Guitarist Mark Trotter reports when they were in the studio running through the track, something immediately clicked with frontman David Jakes as soon as he heard the music.

Trotter recalls: “Dave said, ‘I need to go and record.’ He went straight in and he just hit it there and then. He just heard it in his head and needed to get it done there and then before he lost it.”

Lonely The Brave recently announced an 18-date UK and European tour. They’ll be supported by British band Black Peaks. Tickets are on sale now.