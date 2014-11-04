Lonely The Brave hail broad appeal

Lonely The Brave guitarist Mark Trotter says the band have such a broad appeal that people struggle to pigeonhole them.

They released their debut album The Day’s War earlier this year and have toured extensively. And Trotter insists their sound means they can play live with a variety of artists.

He tells Music Radar: “I think people struggle where to put us, which I see as a great thing because we can do such a variety of shows. In the last 18 months we’ve played with Bruce Springsteen but we’ve also opened for Deftones and we’re playing with Neil Young. To be able to hop between those bands is a real honour. It’s just rock music, I guess.”

Despite the fact their debut album has only recently been released, Trotter says the band are already deep into writing the follow-up.

He continues: “I’m at the rehearsal studio now and we’re writing at the moment. We’re quite a long way into what will hopefully be album no.2. We always kept joking that we wanted to finish the second one before the first was out.”

The band are due to release an alternative take of their track The Blue, The Green on November 10. They posted tab and sheet music on their website and asked fans to record individual sections which will be mixed into the final version.

Lonely The Brave head out on the road with Deaf Havana for seven UK dates this December.

Dec 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 15: Falmouth Princess Pavilions

Dec 16: Exeter Lemon Grove

Dec 17: Coventry Kasbah

Dec 18: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Dec 19: Middlesbrough Empire

Dec 20: Lincoln Engine Shed