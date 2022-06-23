Little girl sings with Trey Anastasio of Phish, heart-melting cuteness ensues

Phish leader Trey Anastasio was party to a moment of magic on Monday night at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in Grand Rapids, MI, when a seven-year-old girl joined him onstage to sing Phish's 2000 song Bug.

Anastasio is currently working his way through a series of dates under the "An Acoustic Evening With..." banner, and had just completed a 20-song set in Grand Rapids when he spotted a young girl in the crowd holding a sign asking, "Can I sing Bug with U?”

The Phish man invites the fan, Jovi Crusen, onstage, and the pair proceed to play the song for a crowd whose support for the diminutive warbler is matched only by their enthusiasm for the performance itself.

Rather brilliantly, there's one exception, as an audience member can be clearly heard expressing her at the dismay at the obvious cuteness on display.

"Awful!" says the party pooper, her voice picked up by the cameraman's microphone. "I hate kids singing!"

Rather awkwardly, this is followed by another voice, perhaps belonging to the person who uploaded the video to YouTube, a user by the name of Mr Pineapple. "That's my kid", he says. "Oh my god! Jeez!"

"I like that kid singing," responds the complainant, perhaps keen not to offend the proud father further.

"This is like the crowning achievement of my Phish career!" adds Mr Pineapple, if it is indeed him.

After the thoroughly delightful performance, Anastasio is effusive in his praise for the junior Phishhead. "That was incredible, Jovi," he enthuses. "You’re so good! So good! You’re amazing! She’s amazing! So good! Wow! I don’t know what to do after that! Wow! Thank you!"

Anastasio's next show is with the Trey Anastasio Band at the Peach Music Festival in Scranton, PA, on July 2. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).