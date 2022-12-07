Listen to two new Zeal & Ardor tracks, Firewake and Cinq

Zeal & Ardor, Manuel Gagneux's boundary-pushing Swiss avant-garde metal project, have released a two track seven inch single as part of the Sub Pop singles club.

Firewake, backed with Cinq, is available to order now on vinyl, and is already on streaming services.

The Sub Pop singles club was launched in 1988, with Nirvana's cover of Dutch rock band Shocking Blue's Love Buzz the first release on the Seattle label's subscription service.



In addition to the Zeal & Ardor single, the label has today released three other seven inches: Unseen/The Real Unseen by French pysch/stoner trio Slift, Whenever wherever, quietly plotting, so that it can keep on becoming (resonating) by Japanese artist Keiji Haino, and Fire In The Mountains / Dark Motive by Billy Childish project The William Loveday Intention.

Listen to the Zeal & Ardor tracks below:

Zeal & Ardor are currently on the final week of their winter UK and European tour.



They play Krakow, Poland tonight (December 7), and will visit Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Zagreb and Milan before closing out the tour in Pratteln, Switzerland on December 15.



Manuel Gagneux's band will return to the UK next summer to headline the Sophie Lancaster Stage at Bloodstock feastival.