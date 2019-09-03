Listen to snippets of all 11 tracks from Status Quo’s Backbone

Status Quo will release their new studio album Backbone this coming Friday (September 6) through earMUSIC/Edel.

The record will be the band’s first without Rick Parfitt, who died on Christmas Eve 2016, with all the songs recorded at Francis Rossi’s studio in late 2018/early 2019.

And to whet fans’ appetites for the new release, the band have shared an audio video featuring snippets of all 11 tracks from the record.

Listen to them all below.

Speaking about the album, vocalist and guitarist Rossi said: “This new material had to be seriously good. Quo have achieved so much and meant so much to too many people for the quality to slip now.

“Also, let’s face it, things have changed and we’re an easier target than ever. Losing Rick was hard to bear but, through Richie Malone, who was inspired to pick up a guitar by him, we can not only keep going but actually pick up the pace.

“The energy that he and drummer Leon Cave bring to Quo can’t be underestimated. I wasn’t sure I had another album in me but I couldn’t be more proud of Backbone.”

He added: “I hope the fans love it, but you can’t please everyone and I’m not going to start trying to now.”

Status Quo are preparing to play Let’s Rock Essex at Hainault Country Park in the UK on Saturday and will follow that with an appearance at the Schupfart Festival in Switzerland on September 20.

An exclusive interview with Rossi and Bob Young features in the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.

Issue 267 also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ Abbey Road and stars Saxon’s Biff Byford, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Crobot, along with a look back at Woodstock 69 and much more.

(Image credit: earMUSIC/Edel)

Status Quo: Backbone

1. Waiting For A Woman

2. Cut Me Some Slack

3. Liberty Lane

4. See You’re in Some Trouble

5. Backing Off

6. Wanna Run Away With You

7. Backbone

8. Better Take Care

9. Falling Off The World

10. Get Out Of My Head

11. Running Out Of Time