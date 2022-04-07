Listen to previously unreleased version of The Clash's Rock The Casbah featuring Ranking Roger

The 40th anniversary of The Clash's fifth studio album Combat Rock is to be celebrated with the release of an expanded anniversary edition.

The news is accompanied by a previously unreleased version of The Clash's US Top 10 hit Rock The Casbah, which stars The Beat's late vocalist Ranking Roger (that's Ranking Roger from the English Beat if you're joining us from the US) toasting over the song in place of Joe Strummer's original vocal.

The digital single comes backed with another Combat Rock song, Red Angel Dragnet, which also features Ranking Roger. A limited edition 7" of the two tracks will be released on May 20, the same day the album hits the stores.

The recording of Combat Rock commenced in late 1981, a few months after The Beat had supported The Clash in Europe, when Roger would often join The Clash onstage for their covers of Willie Williams’ Armagideon Time and Junior Murvin’s Police & Thieves. Rogers' vocals for Rock The Casbah and Red Angel Dragnet were recorded during would would become known as the Rat Patrol sessions, and received a bootleg release in 2013.

The anniversary edition of the album is titled Combat Rock / The People’s Hall, and features 12 unreleased tracks, including a version of Know Your Rights recorded at The People’s Hall squat in West London, the previously unreleased instrumental He Who Dares Or Is Tired, an unreleased mix of The Escapades of Futura 2000, Mikey Dread’s Radio One, plus the unreleased outtake The Fulham Connection. Full tracklist below.

The Clash: Combat Rock / The People’s Hall tracklist:

Combat Rock - Side A

Know Your Rights

Car Jamming

Should I Stay Or Should I Go

Rock The Casbah

Red Angel Dragnet

Straight To Hell

Combat Rock -Side B

Overpowered By Funk

Atom Tan

Sean Flynn

Ghetto Defendant

Inoculated City

Death Is A Star

The Peoples Hall - Side A

Outside Bonds

Radio Clash

Futura 2000

The Peoples Hall - Side B

First Night Back In London

Radio One - Mikey Dread

He Who Dares Or Is Tired

Long Time Jerk

The Fulham Connection

The Peoples Hall - Side C

Midnight To Stevens

Sean Flynn

Idle In Kangaroo Court

Know Your Rights