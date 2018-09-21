Listen to previously unreleased Tom Petty track Gainesville

A stream of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ previously unreleased track Gainesville has been released.

The song, a nod to Petty’s home town, was originally recorded during the sessions for 1999 album Echo and will feature on the upcoming box set An American Treasure, which will arrive on September 28.

The album’s producer Ryan Ulyate tells Rolling Stone: “Echo is supposedly his dark album but Gainesville is this guy looking back on this early life.

“It is very self-referential from a guy who has some nostalgia for a simpler time. I love the song. It’s just great, but I can see how it didn’t necessarily fit the vibe of Echo.”

Listen to the song below.

An American Treasure will launch on 2CD, 4CD and 6LP, with the material compiled by Petty’s widow Dana and his daughter Adria, along with Heartbreakers’ keyboardist Belmont Trench, guitarist Mike Campbell and Ulyate.

The collection will feature a total of 60 tracks, 41 of which are previously unreleased or rare recordings, while the remaining 19 are taken from Petty’s album catalogue.

All the newly released recordings have been mixed from transfers of the original studio multitrack masters, while all 60 songs have been re-mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

A video for You And Me (Clubhouse Version) was released last month.

For full album details, visit the official website.