Listen to new Joan Jett & The Blackhearts single Fresh Start

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts have released a new single titled Fresh Start.

It was recorded specially for Jett’s upcoming documentary Bad Reputation which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will go on general release on September 28.

Speaking about the track, Jett tells Entertainment Weekly: “Sometimes you need to say to yourself, ‘Am I still enjoying what I’m doing? I need to find the fire again.’

“Part of it was just thinking about rock in general. It’s always been a young person’s game, writing about sex, love and partying. As rock and rollers get older, what do they write about? I’m not sure there’s an answer, but we’re looking for it.”

Bad Reputation was directed by Kevin Kerslake and charts Jett’s career and rise to stardom and features interviews with artists including Debbie Harry, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Iggy Pop and Pete Townshend, along with a wealth of archive footage.

A trailer for the documentary was released last month.