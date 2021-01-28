Listen to new Cheap Trick single Light Up The Fire, from forthcoming album In Another World

Cheap Trick have released Light Up The Fire as the first single from their much-anticipated 20th studio album, In Another World.

Produced by the Chicago band’s longtime associate Julian Raymond, In Another World is set for release via BMG on April 9. It features 13 tracks, and includes an appearance from Sex Pistols’ guitarist Steve Jones on a cover of John Lennon’s Gimme Some Truth.



"This band is held together by music," says frontman Robin Zander. "It's the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?"



"We've made a lot of records, and we just continue making records — for ourselves mostly, but also for our immediate fans that still cling to us," Zander told AXS TV last year. "It's something, I think, that is our lifeblood; it keeps us going… And I believe that we still make quality records. If we didn't, we probably wouldn't do it anymore."

Cheap Trick In Another World track listing:

1. Here Comes The Summer

2. Quit Waking Me Up

3. Another World

4. Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll

5. The Party

6. Final Days

7. So It Goes

8. Light Up The Fire

9. Passing Through

10. Here's Looking At You

11. Another World Reprise

12. I'll See You Again

13. Gimme Some Truth