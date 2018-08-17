Listen to Mantra's bruising new single Run Away

London alt-rockers Mantra have released a stream of their new single Run Away, exclusively on Louder.

It's the first track to be released from their upcoming, debut album Dreamland, which is set to arrive in early 2019 via Dine Alone Records.

On the single, the band tell Louder: "We’re so excited to be able to share Run Away with everybody! It’s a good representation of our upcoming debut album Dreamland that we recorded with Tom Dalgety.

"We wanted the songs to be as dynamically diverse as possible, and Run Away is a great example of that. The song is about self-esteem growing up during the austerity years, but hopefully is a catchy distraction too.”

Mantra will support Arcane Roots at their Tunbridge Wells Forum show on September 02.

Listen to the track in full below.