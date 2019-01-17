Listen to Keith Richards' previously unreleased track My Babe from Talk Is Cheap reissue

Keith Richards' debut solo album from 1988 is to be reissued later this year.

The guitarist wrote and recorded Talk Is Cheap amid a feud between himself and his Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger, with the record featuring the core group of Richards, Steve Jordan, Sarah Dash, Ivan Neville, Bobby Keys, Charley Drayton and Waddy Wachtel.

They were joined on the album by a host of other guest musicians, including Bootsy Collins and Bernie Worrell.

The remastered edition will launch on March 29 on CD, vinyl and on digital platforms, while a deluxe box set and a limited edition super deluxe box set will feature six previously unreleased tracks – including My Babe which can be listened to below.

While the CD and vinyl version of Talk Is Cheap are available via Amazon, the £467.99 limited edition Deluxe Box Set is only available through Richards’ website.

It’s presented in a wooden case which has been created by Fender at their custom shop “using the same materials as Keith’s iconic vintage Telecaster, Micawber.”

Also contained in the package are a host of items, including 7-inch singles, an 80-page hardback book, lyric sheets, a guitar pick, two posters and more.

Find further details below.

Keith Richards: Talk Is Cheap

1. Big Enough

2. Take It So Hard

3. Struggle

4. I Could Have Stood You Up

5. Make No Mistake

6. You Don’t Move Me

7. How I Wish

8. Rockawhile

9. Whip It Up

10. Locked Away

11. It Means A Lot

Bonus Tracks

1. Blues Jam

2. My Babe

3. Slim

4. Big Town Playboy

5. Mark On Me

6. Brute Force

Keith Richards: Talk Is Cheap Super Deluxe Box Set contents

• 250 signed available only on the Keith Richards Official Store / 750 non-signed available

• Super Deluxe’s real-wood case is hand-built and aged by Fender at their Custom Shop, using the same materials as Keith’s iconic vintage Telecaster, Micawber. Also included is a steel guitar pick, exclusive to this box

• Contents are cased in an exquisite deluxe folio pack

• Remastered 180g LP album

• 180g LP of bonus material – Features 6 never before released tracks

• 7-inch single Take It So Hard / I Could Have Stood You Up

• 7-inch single Make No Mistake / It Means A Lot

• Remastered CD album

• CD containing bonus material – Features six never before released tracks featuring Mick Taylor, Bootsy Collins, and Johnnie Johnson

• Extensive 80 page hardback book with Anthony DeCurtis written essay featuring a new interview with Keith, including extensive rare and unseen photos from personal archives.

• Tour laminate

• 2X lyric sheets

• Reproduction Talk is Cheap playback invite

• Talk is Cheap tour guitar pick

• 2x posters