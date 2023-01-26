Listen to Ghost's brand new version of Spillways featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

Ghost have released a brand new version of a single originally taken from last year's spectacular Impera album - and it includes a big cameo from a rock legend. Following hot on the heels of the Swedish Spooks' latest 'Chapter' video, which features Joe Elliott being electrocuted in an Irish pub, the band have revealed that the Def Leppard frontman has been in the studio with them, with his unmistakeable vocals appearing on a new version of Spillways.

“Impera was my favorite rock album of 2022," Elliot says in a new statement. "I found out along the way that Tobias [Forge, Ghost frontman and mastermind] is a bit of a fan of Def Leppard, so I guess it was inevitable we’d both find out about each other! Once we’d been introduced to the idea of working together, it just snowballed organically and I’m thrilled that I got to sing on what is my favourite song from that album!”

Listen to the new version of Spillways courtesy of an accompanying lyric video below.

Tobias Forge recently spoke to Classic Rock about the runaway success of Impera. "I am very happy about how the record came out, and that it seems to be well-received among our fans," he notes. "That’s a tremendous feeling. I feel like I managed to do a lot of things I set out to do. We’re gonna continue next year, we still have a lot of things to do. But right now we’re just recharging a little.

Forge also acknowledges the unlikely viral mania that TikTok gave Mary On A Cross, adding: "I must say I feel very optimistic with regards to how that song is taking a life on its own. Even though it was technically a B-side on a fun additional thing [2019’s Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic] – it was not our main single from a new album – we have always played it ever since it came out, on every show. Maybe a few exceptions, but I’ve always pushed that song as something that I felt very good about."