Listen to Frank Turner’s haunting cover of NOFX’s Falling In Love

English singer/songwriter Frank Turner and LA punk outfit NOFX are preparing to release their split album West Coast vs Wessex on July 31.

The 10-track record sees Turner cover five of his favourite NOFX songs, while NOFX reciprocate with five of their best-loved Turner tracks.

Today, Turner’s cover of NOFX’s Falling In Love has been released – and it’s vastly different from the version that appeared on the LA band’s 1997 album So Long & Thanks For All The Shoes.

That version is a fast-paced bass and drum driven track which perfectly closed out their seventh album. However, Turner’s take is a haunting, stripped-back affair, which he says he picked out due to its “lyric and melody.”

Turner explains: “When vocalist and bassist Fat Mike asked me to do a covers split with NOFX, I was blown away, and immediately knew that one of the songs I'd do would be Falling In Love.

“I’ve long thought it was one of his best compositions. It’s a beautiful lyric and melody, and I wanted to come at the song in a way that would lay that bare and highlight the beauty of the writing. I think it came out pretty good.”

Fat Mike adds: “When Frank picked Falling In Love, I was so fucking stoked. Then I heard it, and I go, ‘Holy shit, he just kicked our ass.’”

West Coast vs Wessex will be released through Fat Wreck Chords, with Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls joining NOFX on their 2021 Punk In Drublic European tour – details of which can be found below.

NOFX/Frank Turner: West Coast vs Wessex

NOFX & Frank Turner: West Coast vs Wessex

1.Substitute

2. Worse Things Happen At Sea

3. Thatcher Fucked The Kids

4. Ballad Of Me And My Friends

5. Glory Hallelujah

6. Scavenger Type

7. Bob

8. Eat The Meek

9. Perfect Government

10. Falling In Love

Punk in Drublic Festival 2021 European Tour Dates

May 13: Chemillé Théâtre Foirail à Chemille, France

May 15: Boom De Schorre Open Air, Belgium

May 16: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

May 21: Wiesen Open Air, Austria

May 23: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Jun 04: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jun 05: Hannover Faust Open Air, Germany

Jun 10: Turku Vanha Surrtori 5, Finland

Jun 12: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jun 13: Malmö Folkets Park, Sweden