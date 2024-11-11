"We have a special treat for you tonight." Watch Linkin Park debut brand new song Casualty and play a deep cut for the very first time with Helmet's Page Hamilton on guitar at Texas show

Linkin Park played their latest comeback show on Friday night (November 8) at Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas, and made the most of the occasion by playing two songs live for the very first time. The first, All For Nothing, was taken from the band's 2014 album The Hunting Party and features Page Hamilton guesting on the track, with the Helmet frontman himself making a special appearance with Linkin Park in Dallas to give the track its official live debut.

The second song played for the first time was the premiere of brand new Linkin Park song Casualty, taken from the band's imminent new studio album From Zero. A buzzy, punk rock rager, it suggests that Linkin Park are certainly embracing their heavier side for the new record, which lands this Friday, November 15.

Watch footage of the two songs being aired below. In a glowing 8/10 review for Metal Hammer, Merlin Alderslade described From Zero as "a taught, hook-laden and royally entertaining album that sonically bounces between just about every chapter of Linkin Park's career so far without ever wallowing in cheap nostalgia...an earnest tribute to their own legacy and a genuinely great album worthy of their canon."

From Zero will serve as Linkin Park's first album since 2017 following the shocking death of frontman Chester Bennington, with Dead Sara singer Emily Armstrong taking over lead vocal duties. Explaining how the band decided to move forward under the Linkin Park name, vocalist/instrumentalist Mike Shinoda told Q101I: "We were keeping things very loose and we didn't define the band - we just said we were going to make music with people. That was our MO. In the middle of the process, we were open to [ideas] like, 'Maybe the lineup is a moving lineup? Maybe there's multiple vocalists. Maybe it's got a different name.'

"As the music came into focus, it was like 'this is as Linkin Park an album as we could make," he added. "It's so Linkin Park, if we call it something else we'd be idiots."

