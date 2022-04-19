Limp Bizkit's John Otto dancing with his young daughter on TV's Come Dance With Me is seriously wholesome

Limp Bizkit drummer John Otto and his 11-year-old daughter Ava are contestants on the reality dance show Come Dance With Me.

The programme, which is hosted by Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence, made its debut on CBS in the US on April 15.

According to the television network, Come Dance With Me "features exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams to be their partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize."

On the show, which sees the contestants learning and performing different styles of dance each week, a total of 12 teams compete for the ultimate grand prize of $100,000.

At the young age of 11, Ava Otto is already a distinguished dancer, and has earned important titles, prizes, and scholarships in the dance industry, and has even appeared in movies and modelling campaigns. With plenty of experience under her belt, it's her task on the show to train her old man, Limp Bizkit's drummer John Otto, on how to move his feet as efficiently as her, whether it's to hip hop or ballroom.

Contestants on the show are judged by acclaimed dancers, including celebrated dancer/actress Jenna Dewan, professional celebrity dancer Dexter Mayfield and renowned hip-hop choreographer Tricia Miranda.

Speaking to Celebrity Page about her experience on the show, Ava says: "I was a bit on the bossy side. I like having control. It was very nice."

While her father John added: "I just [tried to] keep it one foot in front of the other and just worried about not trying to embarrass her, let alone embarrass myself — I already embarrassed myself."

Before Ava responded, "You were great, you didn't embarrass me. I am so thankful for anyone who is supporting us. It was a big step for the both of us so it's really great knowing that people are supporting us from everywhere."

Watch the father-daughter duo on the show below, captioned "from limping to dancing".