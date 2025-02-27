Limp Bizkit to play Reading and Leeds 2025, more than 25 new names also added

Nu metal legends Limp Bizkit are amongst dozens of new additions to this year's Reading and Leeds lineup

Fred Durst and Wes Borland on stage
Reading and Leeds 2025 have added over 25 new additions to this year's lineups, and they're spearheaded by none other than nu metal legends Limp Bizkit. Jacksonville's finest will play the Saturday of Reading and the Sunday of Leeds, playing directly before Sheffield metalcore juggernauts Bring Me The Horizon.

Bizkit are joined on the Reading and Leeds bills by British rap collective D-Block Europe, alongside the likes of House Of Protection, Heartworms, Snayx and more.

“Reading & Leeds really has something for everyone this year," says Managing Director of Festival Republic, Melvin Benn. "The response to the line up so far has been incredible, and today’s additions bring so much to the table. We’ve seen first-hand what Limp Bizkit and D-Block Europe can do in front of these crowds - they will not disappoint - and beyond that you’ll find countless artists making a name for themselves this summer.

"2025 already feels like the start of a bold new era for Reading & Leeds," Benn concludes, "and a positive shift in UK festival culture. This line up and everything we’re introducing to the festival experience will define the years to come.”

Today's new announcements join headliners Bring Me, Travis Scott, Hozier and Chappelle Roan alongside Enter Shikari, Amyl And The Sniffers, Bloc Party, The Chats, High Vis and many, many more. Reading and Leeds Festivals 2025 take place August 21-24 at Richfield Avenue (Reading) and Bramham Park (Leeds). Tickets are on sale now from the official Reading and Leeds websties.

See the full list of new bands added below.

AViVa
Badger
Bakar
Balu Brigada
Been Stellar
Ecca Vandal
Example
Glixen
Good Health Good Wealth
Good Neighbours
Heartworms
House of Protection
Jasmine.4.t
Jazzy
Matilda Mann
Mouth Culture
Nell Mescal
Nemzzz
Origami Angel
Pozer
Red Rum Club
Rifle
Snayx
The Royston Club
VLURE
VOILÀ

Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 

