Limp Bizkit to play Reading and Leeds 2025, more than 25 new names also added

Reading and Leeds 2025 have added over 25 new additions to this year's lineups, and they're spearheaded by none other than nu metal legends Limp Bizkit. Jacksonville's finest will play the Saturday of Reading and the Sunday of Leeds, playing directly before Sheffield metalcore juggernauts Bring Me The Horizon.

Bizkit are joined on the Reading and Leeds bills by British rap collective D-Block Europe, alongside the likes of House Of Protection, Heartworms, Snayx and more.

“Reading & Leeds really has something for everyone this year," says Managing Director of Festival Republic, Melvin Benn. "The response to the line up so far has been incredible, and today’s additions bring so much to the table. We’ve seen first-hand what Limp Bizkit and D-Block Europe can do in front of these crowds - they will not disappoint - and beyond that you’ll find countless artists making a name for themselves this summer.

"2025 already feels like the start of a bold new era for Reading & Leeds," Benn concludes, "and a positive shift in UK festival culture. This line up and everything we’re introducing to the festival experience will define the years to come.”

Today's new announcements join headliners Bring Me, Travis Scott, Hozier and Chappelle Roan alongside Enter Shikari, Amyl And The Sniffers, Bloc Party, The Chats, High Vis and many, many more. Reading and Leeds Festivals 2025 take place August 21-24 at Richfield Avenue (Reading) and Bramham Park (Leeds). Tickets are on sale now from the official Reading and Leeds websties.

See the full list of new bands added below.

AViVa

Badger

Bakar

Balu Brigada

Been Stellar

Ecca Vandal

Example

Glixen

Good Health Good Wealth

Good Neighbours

Heartworms

House of Protection

Jasmine.4.t

Jazzy

Matilda Mann

Mouth Culture

Nell Mescal

Nemzzz

Origami Angel

Pozer

Red Rum Club

Rifle

Snayx

The Royston Club

VLURE

VOILÀ