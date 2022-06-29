Lifelong hip hop fan listens to System Of A Down's Chop Suey for the very first time and his reaction is brilliant

Do you remember where you where hearing your favourite band for the first time? Perhaps you were a child, and your dad flipped on a Led Zeppelin record, or maybe you were there from the very beginning, and championed bands like Iron Maiden when they first arrived on the scene.

For Nathan Brown, his gateway into the world of heavy music has been later than most, following an adolesence far removed from the worlds of rock and metal, and an early listening palette of mostly disco and hip-hop, including artists such as George Benson, The Whispers, Tupac, Craig David, Fugees and more.

Now, Nathan – who works as an actor in London – is listening to heavy music for the very first time, and for our amusement, he's been documenting the journey and showcasing his reactions to each new song he listens to over on his TikTok and YouTube channel.

All of his reaction videos are pretty amusing and undeniably wholesome, but we thought his post on System Of A Down's Chop Suey was particularly relatable. After all, it's a bonkers song, and if you haven't been in the heavy community for long, chances are, it'll take you by quite the surprise.

Within the reaction clip, Nathan listens to the song's introduction and some of its chorus, looking understandably bewildered. Soon, he starts enjoying himself, and starts to vigorously shake his head to the beat, before offering a huge smile for the chorus. We know the feeling.

The video itself has received a total of 3.7M views and over 400K likes, while his other creations are of similar viral standard. For example, his reaction video to Avenged Sevenfold's Hail To The King has amassed over 4M views, while all of his other posts – and there's plenty of them – have thousands of viewers too.

Most recently, Nathan documented his first rock concert experience, The Rolling Stones in Hyde Park, London on June 25. Spoiler – he had a very good time.

Check out some of his creations below: