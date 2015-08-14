Lemmy turns his back on Jack and coke

Lemmy says he’s given up Jack Daniels and Coke and prefers to sip on vodka and orange.

The Motorhead frontman is famous for his hard-living lifestyle and his name has been synonymous with Jack and Coke for many years. He cut back on booze and cigarettes after a number of recent health problems, but seemingly still enjoys a drink.

He tells the Guardian: “I like orange juice better. So Coca-Cola can fuck off.”

The singer and bassist says that he has to walk with a stick because his legs “are fucked,” but he adds: “Apparently I am still indestructible.”

And he insists the only way Motorhead will stop performing is if he dies. “As long as I can walk the few yards from the back to the front of the stage without a stick,” he says. “Or even if I do have to use a stick.”

Motorhead release 22nd album Bad Magic on August 28 via UDR Music.