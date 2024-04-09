Nearly an hour of previously unseen Led Zeppelin footage from 1975 has been posted online

The Led Zeppelin footage was shot at the Montreal Forum in Canada on February 6 1975

Led Zeppelin onstage at The Forum, Montreal
51 minutes of previously unseen footage shot at a Led Zeppelin show in 1975 has emerged online.

The footage was shot by the late photographer Jim Kelly at the Montreal Forum in Canada on February 6, 1975, during the band's North American Tour, less than three weeks before the release of Physical Grafitti. Kelly, also known as Speedy, filmed many shows on 8mm film, and that footage is celebrated at the YouTube channel Speedy's Films, which was set up after his death by friend Rob Gronfors. 

Kelly was also the man responsible for the 20 minutes of previously unseen footage from Led Zeppelin's show at the Pontiac Dome in 1977, which appeared online earlier this year.

Like the previous footage, the Montreal film was transferred to digital by the Genesis Museum. Subsequently, further work was carried out by three names familiar to the Led Zeppelin collector's community: Production by ikhnaton, film restoration by Etienne, and syncing to audio by YouTuber LedZepFilm.    

"As I did with Pontiac, here is the raw, unadulterated version of Speedy's excellent lengthy film from Led Zeppelin's final show in Montreal, 1975," writes LedZepFilm. "Special thanks to all involved to let me pay for the transfer and sync for Speedy's Zep films, and to the late Jim Kelly for capturing these treasures all those years ago."

A comment by LedZepFilm beneath the Montreal footage on YouTube suggests that other clips from the same show may emerge one day. "I hope this inspires a certain someone to release the other lengthy 8mm film from this show," he says, presumably referring to 36 minutes of footage put up for sale in 2022

Led Zeppelin: Montreal Forum, February 6, 1975 Setlist

Rock And Roll
Sick Again
Over The Hills And Far Away
In My Time of Dying
The Song Remains The Same
The Rain Song
Kashmir
No Quarter
Trampled Under Foot
Moby Dick
Dazed And Confused
Stairway To Heaven

Encore
Whole Lotta Love
Black Dog
Heartbreaker

