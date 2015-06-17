Led Zep Earls Court book trailed

A teaser clip has been released showcasing the contents of Led Zeppelin – Five Glorious Nights, which chronicles the band’s run of 1975 shows at Earls Court in London.

The book is available via Rufus Stone and is limited to just 1000 copies worldwide. It was complied by Dave Lewis, author of the Led Zep Tight But Loose website and magazine.

It features images taken over the five nights by photographers including Barry Plummer, Dick Barnatt, Ian Dickson, Michael Putland, Mick Gold and Gus Stewart.

Rufus Stone say: “Five Glorious Nights offers a permanent visual record of a band at their absolute zenith – in a setting that truly justified their status as the world’s greatest live rock attraction.”

The final set of Led Zeppelin reissues will be released next month. Presence, In Through The Out Door and Coda feature alternate mixes and previously unreleased tracks. All three will be launched on July 31.