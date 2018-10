Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has waxed lyrical on Glastonbury, the stereotyping of heavy metal and British attitudes towards music in a new video interview with Metal Hammer!

The metal legends make their Glasto debut this coming Saturday and have drawn the ire of critics who feel they shouldn’t be making an appearance at a festival seen to have traditionally shun metal music.

The Awesome Foursome also hit up Sonisphere in just over a week’s time. See what Lars has to say below…