Lamb Of God film to stream online

The documentary chronicling Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe's manslaughter trial is to be made available via an online on-demand service.

The feature-length As The Palaces Burn had a successful cinema run at selected theatres and is now being made available online to fans around the world from next week.

Originally conceived as a documentary focussing on the impact of music on cultures around the world, it was forced into a dramatic change of direction when Blythe was arrested and charged with manslaughter after a Lamb Of God fan fell from the stage during a gig in Prague.

Daniel Nosek, 19, hit his head in the fall and later died. Blythe was charged in 2012, accused of pushing Nosek from the stage.

He spent 38 days in a Prague prison and was allowed to return home to the US, before returning to the Czech Republic in March 2013 to face trial. He was found not guilty.

The movie will run exclusively via Vimeo On Demand, available to rent or buy.