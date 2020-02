Rome post-hardcore quartet Lags have unveiled a brand new track – and you can hear it exclusively through TeamRock.

Queen Bee is taken from their debut full-length album, Pilot, which was produced and mixed by Lento guitarist Lorenzo Stecconi (ZU, Ufomammut and Hierophant).

Pilot will be released on October 19 through To Lose La Track Records.

For more information on the band, visit their Facebook page.