Lacuna Coil: 'We’re An Army Of Zombies!'

Lacuna Coil have plunged into the weird and terrifying world of Italian horror movies on their new album Black Crown Halo.

Shrugging off their image as romantic goths, the band have taken inspiration from such home-grown flicks as Suspiria, Profondo Rosso and director George Romero’s Day Of The Dead and, as singer Cristina Scabbia explains in our new issue, they have been struck by the similarity between the metal scene and the undead hordes.

“There are a lot of people like us and we are like an army,” says Cristina. “Sometimes we’re confused because we’re different from the others, but we enjoy our situation because we know we are different for a reason. We thought about zombies because usually in movies they’re all together, fighting together, staying together…”