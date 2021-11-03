L.A. Guns singer Phil Lewis calls out Vince Neil for "pitiful" performances

LA Guns frontman Phil Lewis has criticised Vince Neil following some widely-shared under-par performances by the Motley Crue singer.

Appearing on TotallydrivenTV‘s The Bay Ragni Show, Lewis was asked how he'd managed to maintain the quality of his voice while so many of his peers had not. After praising Sebastian Bach and Tim Kiefer for looking after their voices, he went on to talk about his own methods for keeping in shape before turning his attention to Neil.

"I’m a runner, so I’ve always had a big lung capacity and a loud, annoying voice," Lewis said. "So, those things have really, really served me well. And, you know, on the rowing machine, getting the stamina going, because... I wouldn’t say I’m in training, but not doing anything for two years, I don’t wanna get shocked.

"I don’t wanna get… like a couple of guys who’d come out and they’re halfway through their set, and they’re, like, ‘Oh, fuck. I’m completely out of shape. I haven’t done this in so long.’

"You know who I’m talking about. And it was pitiful to see the lead vocalist of The Stadium headliner not able to make it through fucking four songs. Come on! As a frontman, as a singer, you have a fucking responsibility to step it up, especially if you’re that fucking big. So, no fucking sympathy from me whatsoever."

Neil returned to the stage with his own band in June but failed to complete the set, telling the audience, "My fuckin’ voice is gone." And in September former Motley Crue singer John Corabi took Facebook to pour scorn on rumours he was being lined up to replace Neil for next year's stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.

The same month Neil took to Instagram to share footage of his workout routine, in which he uses the Emsculpt Neo, a device described in the sales blurb as offering "a non-invasive body shaping procedure that provides simultaneous fat elimination and muscle building."

LA Guns are currently promoting their new single, Get Along, which is taken from their upcoming Checkered Past album. Motley Crue have recently launched a graphic novel, The Dirt: Declassified, while Nikki Sixx's new memoir The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, has just entered the New York Times' best-selling hardback list at number 8.

