John Corabi pours scorn on Vince Neil replacement rumours

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi has taken to Facebook to pour scorn on rumours he's being lined up to replace Vince Neil for next year's stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.

Corabi's post came after rumours began to circulate that Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx had told Neil that he'd be replaced by Corabi should he fail to lose weight before the tour, and that the band had held secret rehearsals with Corabi in Los Angeles last month.

Corabi wrote, "I've received a TON of messages from a lot of you who have unfortunately fallen for this “CROCK OF SHIT!!!!” Here’s the real deal…

"I can categorically state here once and for all that the chances of my “return” to Motley are 0%….

"1) There is No Way, Nikki ordered an ultimatum to Vince, and used me as leverage!

"2) There were absolutely ZERO secret rehearsals…

"And 3) After my incredibly STUPID portrayal in “The Dirt Movie,” and the ludicrous shitty statements of one of the band members in regards to my contributions and lack of “writing talents,” yours truly is NOT even remotely interested in doing that again… Don’t buy into the “CLICK BAIT BULLSHIT!!!!!” I wish TOMMY, NIKKI, MICK, and VINCE the best on their tour, and their future endeavours!!!!"

Corabi originally replaced Neil in 1992 and sang on their 1994 self-titled album, before Neil returned to the band for 1997's Generation Swine.

Last week Neil took to Instagram to share footage of his workout routine, in which he uses the Emsculpt Neo, a device described in the sales blurb as offering, "a non-invasive body shaping procedure that provides simultaneous fat elimination and muscle building."

Motley Crue's stadium tour with Def Leppard was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 and was subsequently postponed until 2021, but in May of this year it was delayed again, until 2022. Dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett 2022 tour

Jun 16: Atlanta Suntrust Park, GA

Jun 18: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 19: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jun 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jun 24: Flushing Citifield, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville Tiaa Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland Firstenergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 10: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Park, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood Sofi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA