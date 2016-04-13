Kvelertak issue Berserkr stream

Kvelertak have released a stream of their track Berserkr.

The song features on their upcoming album Nattesferd which is due for release on May 13 via Roadrunner Records. The Norwegian outfit previously issued the track 1985 from the record.

Frontman Erlend Hjelvik said: “We are finally getting ready to release our third album Nattesferd on the world and however cliche it may sound, I’m not afraid to say that this is our best one yet.

“It’s an exquisite smorgasbord of riffs infused with everything between the best of classic rock and heavy metal. I’m certain it will blow the minds of both old and new fans.”

Kvelertak have just kicked off a North American tour with special guests Torche and Wild Throne. Mutoid Man will also appear on selected dates. They’ll also play at the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK on August 26-28.

Kvelertak Nattesferd tracklist

Dendrofil For Yggdrasil 1985 Nattesferd Svartmesse Bronsegud Ondskapens Galakse Berserkr Heksebrann Nekrodamus

Kvelertak 2016 North American tour

Apr 12: Portland Port City Music Hall, ME

Apr 13: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Apr 14: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Apr 15: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Apr 16: Washington DC Brau, DC

Apr 17: Cambridge Middle East Downstairs, MA

Apr 19: Montreal l’Astral, QC

Apr 20: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Apr 21: Columbus A&R Music Bar, OH (Mutoid Man replace Torche)

Apr 22: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI (Mutoid Man replace Torche)

Apr 23: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Apr 24: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Apr 25: St. Louis The Ready Room, MO

Apr 26: Lawrence Granada Theatre, KS

Apr 28: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Apr 29: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Apr 30: Boise Neurolox, ID

May 01: Seattle El Corazon, WA

May 02: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC

May 03: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

May 05: San Francisco The Independent, CA

May 06: Los Angeles Henry Fonda Theater, CA