Kristin Hersh announces new album Possible Dust Clouds

Kristin Hersh - Possible Dust Clouds 1. LAX

2. No Shade In Shadow

3. Halfway Home

4. Fox Point

5. Lethe

6. Loudmouth

7. Gin

8. Tulum

9. Breathe In

10. Lady Godiva

Kristin Hersh has announced that she’ll release a new album later this year.

It’s titled Possible Dust Clouds and it’s set to arrive on October 5 via Fire Records. It’ll be the Throwing Muses’ vocalist and guitarist’s first solo album since 2016’s Wyatt At The Coyote Palace.

And to mark the announcement, Hersh has released the lead single from the record No Shade In Shadow and a short album trailer. Find both below.

Hersh says: “Sometimes the most subversive thing I can do musically is adhere to standard song structure, sometimes the creepiest chords are the ones we’ve heard before, twisted into different shapes, and sometimes a story is lived a thousand times before we can ride it like a roller coaster.

“Nothing wholly unfamiliar is gonna make you look twice. When you can describe a record as being ‘deceptively’ anything, you’re hinting at the sociopathic nature of music. Something I love.

“Imagine truly buying your own sunshine and charm, but also your darkness and violence; the two sides of your psychology showing each other off in relief. Songs can do that...we can’t, really. Darkness we’ve seen. Dark sunshine? Still cool.”

Possible Dust Clouds is currently available to pre-order on CD, LP and silver vinyl from the official Fire Records website.