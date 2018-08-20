Korn members respond to death of Jonathan Davis’ wife Deven

Korn members James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch have responded to the news that Deven Davis – the estranged wife of the band’s frontman Jonathan – has died.

Deven died on Friday at the age of 39, with a statement of behalf of the Davis family saying they were “brokenhearted” over her death. Shaffer and Welch later posted messages on Instagram offering their support to the vocalist and his family

Shaffer says: “Our prayers are with the Davis family at this difficult time. Jonathan, your wife will no longer suffer all of the demons. She is now with God.

“May she rest in peace and may you trust that me, your band, our families are here for you and will together help you and your boys to heal. We love you so much. The Shaffer Family.”

Welch posted: “Love, prayers for my bro, my homie Jonathan Davis and his family.”

The guitarist later posted a picture of a breaking heart on Instagram.

The couple married in 2004, with Jonathan filing for divorce in 2016.

TMZ say that Davis’ death came on the same day that the Korn frontman had filed a restraining order against her, reporting she was “constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco" – although Deven was unaware of the ruling at the time of her death.

No cause of death has been officially revealed.

