Korn pay tribute to late guitarist

Korn have paid tribute to former touring guitarist Shane Gibson, who died on Monday as a result of a blood disorder.

The 35-year-old spent three years with the band following the departure of Brian ‘Head’ Welch in 2005, and moved up to lead duties during James ‘Munky’ Shaffer’s brief absence in 2008.

He’d also been a member of frontman Jonathan Davis’ solo band The SFAs. His most recent project was avant-garde outfit Stork, who will release their second album at the end of the month.

Korn say in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Shane’s friends, fans and family following the passing of our dear friend. He will be greatly missed.”

Shaffer adds: “Shane, you were an amazing guitar player and an amazing person. Your kindness and talent will be missed – I’m very fortunate to have known you.”

Welch, who returned to the band last year, says: “I never had the pleasure of meeting Shane, but I’m honoured he was able to fill my spot after I left. He was an amazing guitarist. Hopefully we can jam together in the next life.”