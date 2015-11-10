Korn fan makes marriage proposal in front of heroes

A Korn fan popped the question in front of his heroes – who burst into applause when she said, “Yes.”

Derek Dodson proposed to Jamie Jones at a meet-and-greet with the band following their show at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, last month. The couple, both 36 and from Columbus, have been Korn fans for years.

They met in a grocery store when Jamie spotted Derek’s Korn t-shirt and they got chatting.

Derek tells TeamRock: “Jamie and I have been together for two years. We both have loved Korn since high school and followed them with every new album release since. I’ve seen them in concert five times but Jamie has never seen them so I wanted to make it really special when she did.

“When I bought this meet-and-greet this past July, I knew I wanted to propose to Jamie in front of them then. My original plan was to do it on stage but realised it would be best during the meet and greet. I tracked down the guy who was in charge of the VIPs and found him on Facebook.

“I explained who I was and what I wanted to do and it was a few emails exchanged back and forth and that was it. Jamie was already starstruck just from meeting the band and when I laid the proposal down, she was really in shock.”

A friend filmed the proposal and it can be viewed below.