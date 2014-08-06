Knock Out Kaine take to the air with Dickinson

Knock Out Kaine have released a promo for the track Set The Night On Fire, in which Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson makes a cameo appearance.

The promo was shot last year at The Robin Hood Airport, Doncaster and along with Dickinson, features the iconic Avro Vulcan XH558.

The band have long admired the aircraft, which was created to carry the first British-built atomic bomb, and they praised the work of the trust in charge of maintaining the bomber for future generations, saying: “The Vulcan has been a status symbol for Britain and something close to our hearts in terms of iconic national identity. We’ve always heard about XH558 and the great work the Vulcan To The Sky Trust is doing.”

The Midlands quartet, vocalist Dean Foxx, guitarist Jimmy Bohemian, bassist Lee Byrne and drummer Danny Krash, released debut album House Of Sins in 2012 and have toured extensively around the UK, including support slots with Status Quo and Love/Hate.

The band have finished writing songs for their next album and are currently on the road, with forthcoming gigs taking place across the UK.

Knock Out Kaine tour dates

Aug 08: Nottingham The Greyhound

Aug 30: Lincoln Degeneration Festival

Sep 11: Newcastle Think Tank

Sep 12: Workington Vine Bar

Sep 14: Edinburgh Bannermans

Nov 15: Nottingham The Maze