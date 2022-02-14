Kiss salute British figure skating duo for Kiss-themed ice dance at Winter Olympics

Kiss have paid tribute to British ice skaters Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson for a “cool” performance at the Beijing Olympics which saw them take part in the Rhythm Dance competition soundtracked by a medley of three Kiss songs.
Dressed in black and silver outfits which called to mind Kiss’ iconic stage costumes, the British duo, 22-year-old Fear and her 27-year-old dancing partner Gibson, launched their routine on the ice on February 12 with disco-rock classic I Was Made For Lovin’ You, the lead single from 1979’s Dynasty album, which faded into Paul Stanley/Michael Bolton co-write Forever from 1989’s Hot In The Shade. The duo then brought their routine to a climax to the sound of the New Yorkers’ Rock And Roll All Nite, from 1975’s Dressed To Kill album.
The performance wasn’t deemed worthy of a medal from the Olympic judges, with Fear and Gibson finishing in tenth place overall, but their routine did inspire a shout out from Kiss on social media.
How cool is this?! Team Great Britain figure skating ice dance duo Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson rocked the 2022 Winter Olympics with KISS! #KISSisEverywhere!https://t.co/M1lErwoftCFebruary 12, 2022