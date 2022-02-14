Kiss salute British figure skating duo for Kiss-themed ice dance at Winter Olympics

Kiss have paid tribute to British ice skaters Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson for a “cool” performance at the Beijing Olympics which saw them take part in the Rhythm Dance competition soundtracked by a medley of three Kiss songs.

Dressed in black and silver outfits which called to mind Kiss’ iconic stage costumes, the British duo, 22-year-old Fear and her 27-year-old dancing partner Gibson, launched their routine on the ice on February 12 with disco-rock classic I Was Made For Lovin’ You, the lead single from 1979’s Dynasty album, which faded into Paul Stanley/Michael Bolton co-write Forever from 1989’s Hot In The Shade. The duo then brought their routine to a climax to the sound of the New Yorkers’ Rock And Roll All Nite, from 1975’s Dressed To Kill album.

The performance wasn’t deemed worthy of a medal from the Olympic judges, with Fear and Gibson finishing in tenth place overall, but their routine did inspire a shout out from Kiss on social media.