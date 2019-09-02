Kiss’ Paul Stanley on latest US shooting: “Prayers and sympathy are not enough”

Kiss star Paul Stanley has said that “prayers and sympathy are not enough” after the latest mass shooting in the US.

On Saturday, a 36 year old man, named by CNN as Seth Ator, was stopped by police in Texas for a traffic violation. He then opened fire at them with a semi-automatic weapon and sped away, shooting people and other motorists as made his escape.

He then hijacked a postal truck and drove to Odessa where he was confronted by police, where officers shot and killed him.

The gunman’s rampage left seven people dead and another 22 injured, with Stanley reacting to the news on Twitter.

He said: “We don’t have more ‘crazy’ or ‘mentally unstable’ people in the US. What we do have are commonplace mass shootings with automatic and semi-automatic high-powered firearms. That cannot be disputed. Tell me what we and our government must do. Prayers and sympathy are not enough.”

He later added: “I don’t know the answer but am asking for everyone’s thoughts. Anyone who thinks I should ‘stay in my lane’ should leave now.

“This is my house. If you do have opinions why shouldn’t I? In this case I will leave up some of those dopey comments for your enjoyment. Not again.”

Last month, gunman Connor Betts, who played live in ‘pornogrind’ band Menstrual Munchies, killed nine people including his sister Megan Betts and injured a further 27 when he opened fire outside the Ned Peppers nightclub in Dayton.

