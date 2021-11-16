Kiss launch their "drinks portfolio" into the American market

Rock legends Kiss have launched their range of 'Drink It Up'-branded spirits into the US market. The band's liquor portfolio includes Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum, Detroit Rock Premium Dark Rum, Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum and Premium Distilled Cold Gin. The range is available now across 25 states.

The band's representatives down here on Planet Earth claim they've already sold 100,000 bottles across Europe, Japan and Australia. The liquor was made in conjunction with Swedish company Brands For Fans, who are also responsible for Motorhead's Iron Fist Whiskey and Ghost's Juniper Gin.

Tasting notes proclaim that Black Diamond Premium Rum has a "marked oak-character, thanks to the rum's 15 year barrel ageing process, leading to a slightly spicy finish," while Detroit Dark Rum "pays homage to the hit song Detroit Rock City and is bottled at 45% volume with a clear barrel finish, for a sophisticated and full-bodied taste." Both are available from DrinkItUpByKiss.com now, with the other two bottles to follow.

"From Monstrum to Cold Gin, we wanted each spirit in the portfolio to reflect the energy of our band," exclaims Paul Stanley. "We didn't just slap a label on and call it a day, we're proud to say that each bottle in the Drink It Up By Kiss portfolio was carefully curated and each unique spirit has earned its name."

Bassist Gene Simmons won't be enjoying the careful curation, as he's teetotal. "I literally never drink, privately or publicly," he told the LA Times in 2016. "I don’t like the taste or smell of alcohol. I’ve never been drunk in my life and have never taken more than a sip of anything – and I hated it every time. I’ll toast, just to be sociable, but that’s it."

Simmons' and Stanley's Rock & Brews business, which was co-founded in 2012, sells drinks every day, but Simmons isn't trying to convince anyone of his lifestyle. “I’m not here to convince anyone of my lifestyle,” he confirms. “This is what I want for me. You have to be judge and jury for yourself.”

The 45th Anniversary Edition of Kiss's classic album Destroyer is released this week.