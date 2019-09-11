Kiss drummer Eric Singer is made an honorary cop… in full stage gear

As Kiss prepare to wrap up their career following the conclusion of the End Of The Road tour, drummer Eric Singer might well have another career waiting in the wings.

Not only can he beat a rhythm behind the kit, but he could soon be out on the beat after the Wharton Police Department in Texas made him an Honorary Corporal in the division.

The department posted the news on Facebook ahead of the the Kiss show in Houston, which shows Singer being sworn in by Chief Terry David Lynch, complete with full stage gear and make-up.

A statement reads: “Before the start of yesterday’s End Of the Road concert in Houston, Chief Terry David Lynch swore in Singer, who accepted the lifetime position, a formal letter from the Chief, and a custom shadow box bearing the department’s insignia for presentation purposes.”

The letter read in part: “On behalf of Chief Terry David Lynch, and the men and women of the Wharton Police Department, we appoint you to the rank of Honorary Corporal with our department, in grateful acknowledgement of the honour and respect you show all of America’s dedicated law enforcement heroes and their families.

‘The Corporal badge presented to you today has been selflessly worn by many within our department and today, it begins a new chapter with you.

"We ask that you display it proudly as it represents our commitment to protect those who call on us in times of danger, and in remembrance of the nearly 24,000 officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice since 1791.”

“As a profession, we are grateful, and as a department, we are humbled to have Eric Singer as a member of our family in blue.

“Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.”

In June this year, former Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer joined the Indiana Police Department as a reserve officer.