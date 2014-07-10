Kinks hit out at BBC claim Page played on single

The Kinks' Dave Davies has slammed the BBC for 'getting their facts wrong' and insists he “invented the distorted guitar sound.”

Guitarist Davies took the the band’s Facebook page to take aim at an episode of BBC Radio 2’s Guitar Season in which Danny Baker goes on a tour of musical instrument shops in London’s Denmark Street – AKA Tin Pan Alley.

The programme repeats an often-repeated story that Led Zep guitarist Jimmy Page worked on The Kinks’ hit You Really Got Me – a claim Davies fiercely denies.

In his Facebook statement, Davies urges fans to tweet Danny Baker and the show’s producer and tell them to “get their facts straight.”

He adds: “BBC tells lies about Dave Davies and The Kinks in their new documentary. I, Dave Davies, invented the distorted guitar sound and played the solo on You Really Got Me and Ray Davies played rhythm guitar. We never used any other guitarists on any Kinks hits.”

Davies’ claims he invented the distorted guitar sound centre on an incident in which he sliced the speaker cone of his guitar amp with a razor blade, altering the sound.