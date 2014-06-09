Kinks aim for writing sessions

The Kinks frontman Ray Davies wants to write songs with bandmate and brother Dave, he's revealed.

And if the long-hoped-for reunion takes place to mark their 50th anniversary this year, he wants the surviving members to deliver brand-new material on tour.

Dave told earlier this year how he and Ray gathered to discuss possibilities – and the secret reunion resulted in the pair playing songs and working on creative ideas.

Now Ray tells the Sunday Times: “I met Dave only last week to talk about getting back together again. We’ve spoken a few times on the phone and emailed.

“He’s been composing his own songs – but I’d really like to write with him again. We both agree we don’t want to do old stuff or tour with past hits. It’s got to be something new.”

In April guitarist Dave predicted a reunion would take place and it would be “great,” adding: “It’s like some people prefer me and Ray to be at each other’s throats than to be brothers. In my 30s and 40s I resented the fact that Ray gave me so little credit for my input and creativity. But my love has always been relentlessly directed towards him.”