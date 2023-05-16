King's X's Doug Pinnick has explained that time when he was three and got abducted by an alien who looked like Jesus

King's X frontman Doug Pinnick has explained in detail how he was abducted by aliens when he was just three years old.

Pinnick told the story when speaking with The Metal Voice show during the recent Rock for Ronnie Concert In The Park show, a charity concert held at Los Encinos State Historic Park in Encino, California, to raise money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Should Cancer Fund (opens in new tab).

"I was sleeping and this person came into my room and he had long blonde hair and he had a robe on and he had a silver belt wrapped around it and I remember he was very tall," recalled Pinnick. "And he had these sandals on. He had these sandals that were wrapped around his legs. I remember going out the back door and going up. It was very bright outside even though I had just woken up.

"I remember it was so bright and we were going up. At that point I realised something's going wrong man, going on that I'm not into. I remember I tried to get away from this being and I pulled and pulled. Finally I remember he let go of my hand and the next thing I remember I was in my mom's lap."

Pinnick then revealed that he only began to take his memory of the event seriously decades later, after seeing similar incidents play out on the long-running History Channel show Ancient Aliens.

"I used to think I was just crazy and it was stupid but when I was in my 40's I was watching Ancient Aliens and they were talking about the four alien races that supposedly people have communicated with and have been abducted," Pinnick remembered. "So they showed the aliens and the one alien was called the Nordic and that was the alien that I remembered.

"See, before that I thought I was just dreaming and it was bull-shit. But 40 years later I see the being that took my hand and I went up into the sky with. So that's why I believe that I was abducted because if you put it all together it totally makes sense because it did happen.

"Anyway I don't know the outcome of it but I do believe in aliens and I do believe in all that shit. I think they all have a valid place in our belief system. And I think that there are people that can actually say that this happened to them."

Pinnick went on to reveal that his alien abductor looked like the American version of Jesus, with blue eyes and long blonde hair, but that they didn't speak.

King's X's last studio album, Three Sides of One, was released last year. The band are currently on tour in The US - for dates, visit the King's X website (opens in new tab).