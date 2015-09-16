King's X man Jerry details Love And Scars

Jerry Gaskill has announced he’ll release his second solo album next month.

The King’s X drummer issues Love And Scars on October 30 via Rat Pak Records. It’s the follow-up to his 2004 effort Come Somewhere. He has made the record’s opening song available to stream – hear it below.

Gaskill says the album has been a long time in the making, during which he suffered two heart attacks and lost all of his possessions in 2012’s Hurricane Sandy. He says: “I’ve had some heavy obstacles to deal with, but the record is finally ready and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.

“The lyrical content of this album is simply about everyday life the way I see it and I hope that people will be able to relate to it on some kind of personal level.”

The album features guest spots from Billy Sheehan, Phil Keaggy, Earl Slick, DA Karkos and Andee Blacksugar among others.

Love And Scars tracklist