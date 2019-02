Killer Be Killed have released a new video for their track Snakes Of Jehovah.

The song is taken from the supergroup’s self-titled debut album which was released in May.

Killer Be Killed – named after years of struggling to come up with something memorable – consists of Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders, Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Greg Puciato and former Mars Volta drummer Dave Elitch, alongside Soulfly man Max Cavalera.