Kid Rock and Foreigner team up for Bad Reputation tour

Kid Rock is joining forces with Foreigner for a 24-city US tour in spring/summer.

The Bad Reputation Tour will kick off in Evansville, Indiana on April 6, and run through to September 17, when the self-proclaimed American Bad Ass will headline the second of two shows in his home state of Michigan.

Hard rock pioneers Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will appear at select dates, with country singer Trey Lewis, best known for his 2020 single Dicked Down In Dallas, appearing at all shows.

Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones says: “We are so looking forward to touring again with our good friend Kid Rock. Our 2015 tour across the US introduced Foreigner to a whole new audience and I will never forget the wonderful times we had with him on his ten-show sold-out run in Detroit. I remember so well standing side stage watching some of his electrifying performances. I wrote Dirty White Boy as a tribute to Elvis [Presley], but it also serves as a tribute to Kid Rock. I look forward to dedicating that song to him every night during the tour.”

The Bad Reputation Tour will call at:

Apr 06: Ford Center Evansville, IN

Apr 08: CHI Health Center Omaha, NE

Apr 09: Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN

Apr 15: Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH

Apr 16: Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI



May 20: KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY

May 21: Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN



Jun 10: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL

Jun 11: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

Jun 15: Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA

Jun 17: PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC

Jun 18: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC

Jun 24: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Houston, TX

Jun 25: Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX



Aug 05: Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 06: Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA

Aug 12: Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN

Aug 17: Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

Aug 19: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL

Aug 20: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis, MO

Aug 24: Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA

Aug 26: Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA

Aug 27: PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ



Sep 16: Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI

Sep 17: Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI