Kid from Stranger Things + Ninja Sex Party = power ballad life lesson triumph

New York comedy rock duo Ninja Sex Party have released a video for Danny Don’t You Know, starring actor Finn Wolfhard, better known as Mike from the Netflix series Stranger Things. Wolfhard is also lead vocalist and guitarist for the Canadian band Calpurnia.

The video finds Ninja Sex Party singer Danny Sexbang addressing his awkward, nerdy younger self – played by Wolfhard – promising that things will improve as he gets older. The lyrics include these lines:

Hey little Danny, don’t you cry

I am you from much later in your life

I know your hair is wild, I know you have no style

You’re still a virgin and you will be for a while

[Chorus]

Danny, don’t you know that you are hot as fuck on the inside?

Everybody knows the best bananas will be ripe with time

Danny, don’t you know that you kick so much ass on the inside?

Danny Don’t You Know is taken from Ninja Sex Party's sixth studio album, Cool Patrol, which will be released on August 17. The album is the follow-up to last year's Under the Covers, Vol. II,

Sexbang and multi-instrumentalist Ninja Brian are Dan Avidan and Brian Wecht in real life, and formed Ninja Sex Party in 2009. They tour the US in August and October.

Ninja Sex Party on tour

Aug 08: Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre

Aug 10: Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Aug 12: Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Aug 14: Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Aug 16: New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

Oct 09: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Oct 11: Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (Sold Out)

Oct 13: Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre (Sold Out)

Oct 15: Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct 17: Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Oct 19: St. Paul, MN – Myth Live

Cool Patrol Track Listing

1 – Intro (Cool)

2 – Cool Patrol

3 – Orgy For One

4 – Danny Don’t You Know

5 – Release The Kraken

6 – Ninja Brian Goes To Soccer Practice

7 – First Date

8 – Smooth Talkin’

9 – Heart Boner (Part II Of The Boner Trilogy)

10 – Romance Novel

11 – Eating Food In The Shower

12 – Courtship Of The Mermaid

13 – GFY

14 – Mansion Party

15 – Outro (Patrol)