Watch Hollywood star Kate Hudson sing the Stone Temple Pilots classic Vasoline

Hollywood star Kate Hudson may be best known for her film work, but music has always been in her blood, and people have been badgering her to record since her breakthrough role in Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous movie in 2000.

Now Hudson has finally made an album – Glorious is released next week – and she's promoting it with appearances on the kind of shows musicians guest on when they have new music to promote. This includes the Howard Stern Show, where the highlight of Hudson's appearance was an unexpected cover of the Stone Temple Pilots classic Vasoline, a song her band uses to soundcheck. The video of the performance is below.

Glorious was recorded with the help of songwriter Johan Carlsson – who has previously worked with the likes of Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and One Direction – as well as 4 Nion Blonde's founder and songwriter Linda Perry, and her partner, actor and composer Danny Fujikawa.

"I'd say it doesn't seem real," Hudson said when announcing Glorious. "But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I've done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready… and the songs got to the core of who I am.

"I wanted something that was sexy and delicious, vulnerable and strong, willing and fearless – and especially gloriously in love with the way life takes you on this journey if you'll just show up and be open. I wanted songs that could reach across all that, and that is a lot to cover."

Glorious is released on May 17, and can be pre-ordered now.