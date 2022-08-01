Kate Bush fans around the globe celebrate Kate Bush while dressed as Kate Bush

Kate Bush's birthday was celebrated on Saturday, and when we say "celebrated" we're not messing about. Because across the globe – from Uppsala in Sweden to Dunedin, on New Zealand's South Island – fans gathered for the annual event known as The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever was originally inspired an event held at the Brighton Fringe Festival in 2013, and has grown to become an international event, as "Cathys" congregate in parks and squares the world over, dressed as Bush was in the second of two videos shot to accompany the release of debut single Wuthering Heights in 1978 (in the first video she was dressed in white, rather than red).

This year's festivities were given extra impetus following the extraordinary renewal in interest in Bush's Running Up That Hill since its appearance in the climactic episode of the current series of Stranger Things, with many celebrants following the traditional choreographed performance of Wuthering Heights with an actual run up a actual hill.

While the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is an opportunity to celebrate the witchy genius of chart-busting hitmaker Bush, there's a serious side to all the shenanigans.

"The Wuthering Sisterhood gives many volunteer hours in their hometowns to bring something joyous to their own communities, often raising money for local womens' causes," explains Samantha, organiser of the Berlin event.

The event proved particularly popular in Australia, where the Bush birthday was celebrated in Adelaide, Bega Valley, Blue Mountains, Brisbane, Bunbury, Cairns, Canberra, Frankston, Fremantle, Gippsland, Gold Coast, Hobart, Lanunceston, Mona Vale, Newcastle, Sydney and Warrnambool.

We've embedded various joyous highlights from The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever from around the globe below.

A post shared by Ajaj_kapten (@ajaj_dotsandcirkles) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Sophie Argiriou (@emeraldwink) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Donna Demente (@donnademente) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Caitlin von Schmidt (@caitlinvs) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Joey Kavanagh (@joeykavanagh) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on