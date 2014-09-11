Katatonia drop July DVD clip

Swedish rockers Katatonia have released the track July from their upcoming live DVD.
Recorded at London’s Koko in 2011 to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary, Last Fair Day Gone Night will launch on September 15.
Along with the live DVD, the pack also includes a double CD of the performance, while a fourth disc titled A 20th Year Flashback Documentary charts the history of the band.
The performance was recorded before guitarist Per Eriksson and drummer Daniel Liljekvist left the band.
Tracklist
CD 1
Disposession
Chrome
We Must Bury You
Teargas
I Transpire
Tonight’s Music
Clean Today
The Future Of Speech
Passing Bird
Sweet Nurse
Don’t Tell A Soul
CD 2
Brave
Nephilim
My Twin
I Break
Right Into The Bliss
The Promise Of Deceit
Wait Outside
The Longest Year
July
New Night
Dissolving Bonds
Forsaker
DVD 1
Last Fair Day Gone Night Concert Film
DVD 2
A 20th Year Flashback Documentary