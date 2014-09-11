Trending

Katatonia drop July DVD clip

They showcase track from 4-disc pack due out next week

Swedish rockers Katatonia have released the track July from their upcoming live DVD.

Recorded at London’s Koko in 2011 to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary, Last Fair Day Gone Night will launch on September 15.

Along with the live DVD, the pack also includes a double CD of the performance, while a fourth disc titled A 20th Year Flashback Documentary charts the history of the band.

The performance was recorded before guitarist Per Eriksson and drummer Daniel Liljekvist left the band.

Tracklist

CD 1

  1. Disposession

  2. Chrome

  3. We Must Bury You

  4. Teargas

  5. I Transpire

  6. Tonight’s Music

  7. Clean Today

  8. The Future Of Speech

  9. Passing Bird

  10. Sweet Nurse

  11. Don’t Tell A Soul

CD 2

  1. Brave

  2. Nephilim

  3. My Twin

  4. I Break

  5. Right Into The Bliss

  6. The Promise Of Deceit

  7. Wait Outside

  8. The Longest Year

  9. July

  10. New Night

  11. Dissolving Bonds

  12. Forsaker

DVD 1

Last Fair Day Gone Night Concert Film

DVD 2

A 20th Year Flashback Documentary