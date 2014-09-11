Katatonia drop July DVD clip

Swedish rockers Katatonia have released the track July from their upcoming live DVD.

Recorded at London’s Koko in 2011 to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary, Last Fair Day Gone Night will launch on September 15.

Along with the live DVD, the pack also includes a double CD of the performance, while a fourth disc titled A 20th Year Flashback Documentary charts the history of the band.

The performance was recorded before guitarist Per Eriksson and drummer Daniel Liljekvist left the band.

Tracklist

CD 1

Disposession Chrome We Must Bury You Teargas I Transpire Tonight’s Music Clean Today The Future Of Speech Passing Bird Sweet Nurse Don’t Tell A Soul

CD 2

Brave Nephilim My Twin I Break Right Into The Bliss The Promise Of Deceit Wait Outside The Longest Year July New Night Dissolving Bonds Forsaker

DVD 1

Last Fair Day Gone Night Concert Film

DVD 2

A 20th Year Flashback Documentary