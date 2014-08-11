Katagory V fight for survival with campaign

Katagory V say they are days away from calling time on the band unless a crowdfunding campaign reaches its target.

The American metal act recorded Resurrect the Insurgence in 2011 but it has never been released due to a lack of funds. The band launched an Indiegogo campaign in June, asking fans to pledge a total of $5400 (£3200) to help release the record – but with just nine days to go, they have raised just 44% of the target.

In a statement, the band say: “It appears we may not meet our goal in time. If this campaign fails, the fifth album will be shelved indefinitely and Katagory V will be no more. So, we really need your help.”

Katagory V formed in Salt Lake City and released their debut album Present Day in 2001.