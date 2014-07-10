Karnivool and Gojira join us on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Y'know how yesterday we chatted to both Scott Ian and Devin Townsend on the same show? Well tonight we're sitting down with Karnivvol and Joe from Gojira! How's that for awesome?

While at Sonisphere we had the chance to catch up with the guys in Karnivool in the beautifully ornate shadow of Knebworth House about social activism in Australia. As well as Joe from Gojira who talked to us about the new album and being a family man.

But don’t forget the music, tonight we’ll be spinning tracks from Anthrax, Rush, Mastodon, Carcass, Judas Priest and Monster Truck.

And we’ll be talking about how Brazil spectacularly crashed out of the World Cup. Actually, we’ll be talking about we spectacularly fell on our arse when we gave roller blading a try – which got us thinking… when was the last time you really fell over with a thump? Not a stumble, we’re talking the full freefall.

Good ol’ Wilding went over twice at Sonisphere. Twice.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.